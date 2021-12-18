PM seeks citizens’ views for his 26 Dec Maan Ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought views of citizens for his forthcoming monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast to the nation over the state owned All India Radio.

The Prime Minister’s Maan Ki Baat broadcast is scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 December 2021, according to a Prime Minister Office note here.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said he had been receiving inputs for his upcoming last broadcast of the year 2021. He said these inputs had come from people engaged in bringing about grassroot changes in the country.

“I have been receiving several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat on the 26th, which will be the last one of 2021. The inputs cover so many different areas and celebrate the life journeys of several people working to bring grassroots level changes. Keep sharing your views,” the Prime Minister tweeted.