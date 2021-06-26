Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya. UP government officials made a presentation that encompassed various aspects of Ayodhya’s development.

The focus of the presentation was on Ayodhya’s development as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub and sustainable Smart City.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting.

Modi was informed about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya along with other projects like airport, expansion of Railway Station, Bus station, roads, and highways.

“Special attention is being devoted to development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature,” the press release stated.

The prime minister pointed out that developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future.

“The momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now. It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways,” the PM said.

“Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth. He called for the skills of our talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city,” he added.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and various other ministers of the UP Government were also present in the meeting.