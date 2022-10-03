PM Modi’s Bilaspur rally will be a historic one: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bilaspur on October 5 will be a historic one, said Saudan Singh, BJP national vice president, on Monday.

“The entire state is looking forward to the historic Bilaspur rally, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also an honour that our party president J P Nadda also hails from here,” he said, adding that there is enthusiasm among the people about the rally.

A galaxy of senior leaders including Avinash Rai Khanna, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP state unit president Suresh Kashyap are supervising the arrangements of the rally, added Singh.

“The progressive, visionary policies of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s five-year regime will rout the opposition in the ensuing assembly elections,” he stated.

Taking a dig at the AAP, he said it has miserably failed in Punjab and law and order had deteriorated at an alarming rate.

Himachal Pradesh is a state of peace and harmony and every voter understands that the AAP is nothing but a propaganda machine that makes false promises and woos the voters, he said, adding that not even a single poll promise by Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab has been fulfilled in the last six months.

“We are very confident that the people of Himachal Pradesh will vote for the BJP on its excellent report card,” he said.