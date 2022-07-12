PM Modi to unveil memorial pillar of Bihar assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 40- feet high centenary memorial pillar of Bihar assembly building Tuesday on the occasion of one-year centennial celebration of the Bihar legislature building.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach Patna airport at 5 pm from Deogarh and will be received by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Phagu Chauhan, and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. ON Monday, CM Nitish Kumar and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha reviewed the preparation for PM Modi’s visit.

The ceremonial pillar is built at the cost of Rs. 3 crores and is topped with a bronze sculpture depicting the emblem of the state. Last year on October 21, President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone for the centenary pillar and planted a sapling of the bodhi tree. PM Modi will also name a nearby herbal garden as ‘Shatabdi Smriti Udyan’.

Located near the centenary pillar the garden has been planted with over 100 medicinal plants.

PM announced his visit through his twitter account on Monday.