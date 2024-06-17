PM Modi to be given grand welcome in his parliamentary constituency tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be given a grand welcome on Tuesday on his maiden visit to his constituency Kashi after he assumed the post of the premier third time in a row.

As per the BJP plan, a grand welcome has been planned at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur as well as at the Mehdiganj Gram Sabha venue, where the PM will address the farmers and interact with them.

BJP Kashi city President Vidyasagar Rai said that as part of the grand welcome, the Prime Minister’s travel route will be decorated with party flags, banners and saffron flags.

Not only this, apart from the Yatra route, thousands of big and small hoardings are being put up on major roads and intersections to welcome and greet the PM, he said.

According to the BJP officials in the entire yatra route from Police Line to Dashashwamedh and from Dashashwamedh to Vishwanath Temple Gate Number 4, party workers along with the residents of Kashi will give a warm welcome to their beloved MP by blowing conch shells and showering rose petals along with beating drums and ‘damru’.

Farmers’ conference will be held on June 18 in Mehdiganj Gram Sabha under Sewapuri assembly constituency. Almost 50,000 farmers are expected to participate in the event.

Amid tight security arrangements, the entire Kashi will be decorated. Due to intense heatwave conditions , the BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the workers and common people who would attend the farmers rally at Mehdiganj and in other places.

The BJP launched a massive public awareness campaign on Sunday and Monday in the form of a procession in villages including Harsos, Mehdiganj and Birbhanpur around the venue of the program, with drum beats.