PM Modi to address New Voters’ conference on Jan 24 as BJP eyes youth votes ahead of LS polls

As Lok Sabha elections 2024 draw closer, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a big outreach program to target first time voters with Prime Minister Narendra’s virtual address to approximately 50 lakh new electorates.

The New Voters’ conference aimed at engaging first time voters will be held on January 24.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will connect with 50 lakh youth and first-time voters on the occasion. Additionally, an online program has been organized to interact with young voters.

The task of connecting with the youth voters has been given to the BJP’s Yuva Morcha team, whose members are currently making efforts to contact youngsters by visiting college campuses, coaching centres, stadiums, playgrounds, and other areas.

In addition to discussing the value of voting with newly registered voters, BJP Yuva Morcha will also explain to them the changes that have occurred in the nation since 2014, how India is constantly developing, and how the government is promoting this growth.

The BJP Yuva Morcha has constituted several teams across the country, who are disseminating information about the beneficial schemes of the government and will make the new voters aware of all the work that the government is doing for the youth.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a significant number of youth voters voted in favour of the BJP and the saffron party wants to accumulate this vote bank further.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde is in charge of the new voter campaign. Along with Tawde, Karnataka MP Tejashwi Surya, who is the BJP Yuva Morcha President, are helping the new voters’ outreach program.

In this regard, a meeting was also called at BJP headquarters earlier this month, wherein an outline of the newly developed voter outreach programme was prepared.

(With inputs from agencies)