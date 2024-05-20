Modi played a role in development of border areas: Kangna Ranaut

BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in the development of border areas in the last ten years.

During her election campaign at Kaza in the Lahaul-Spiti tribal district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, she said, “Today, Draupadi Murmu, the President, is the pride of the tribal community. This has been possible only because of the foresight of the prime minister.”

She said while some leaders of Congress pass lewd comments on the people of the tribal areas, the able leadership of Modi brought back the lost glory of the tribal society, she claimed.

“The country is once again going to elect a strong government at the Center under the leadership of Modi when BJP’s resolve to cross the 400 mark will be fulfilled,” she asserted.

The BJP candidate predicted that after the election results are declared on June 4, Rahul Gandhi would go abroad on leave on June 6.

Rahul Gandhi shifting from Amethi to the Rae Bareli seat, she said, clearly shows his fear of losing the elections. He will end up losing Rae Bareli as well.

Taking a dig at her opponent, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, questioning his reputation, she asked why Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases are still pending against him. “He should tell why he did not ensure the development of Mandi if, as he mentions in his speeches, his family member has been the MP of Mandi for a long time,” she questioned.

The public, she said, would answer to the family on June 1 which considers Mandi its property just like Rae Bareli. The public has made up its mind to reject the lies of Congress. “Today, there is no place for familism (dynasty) in democracy, hence the people of Mandi will definitely give their daughter a chance to serve,” said Ranuat.

She said this election is about making India self-reliant and electing the prime minister, whereas there is no PM face from the Opposition side. “Indi alliance is only an alliance of families and there is only corruption on their minds whereas in the last ten years, the country has moved forward under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi with the aim of preserving the heritage and development. Hence, the people of the country are going to elect BJP,” she claimed.