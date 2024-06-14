PM Modi, Sunak express satisfaction over FTA negotiations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. Mr Sunak congratulated PM Modi on his historic third consecutive term. The two leaders reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthen bilateral relations while discussing regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest.

The two countries have been negotiating the FTA since January 2022. There are indications that the long-awaited trade deal between the two countries will be signed after general elections in the UK scheduled to be held in July. When completed, it will be the first comprehensive FTA that India has signed with a European country.

Mr Modi and Mr Sunak also discussed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and expressed happiness on progress in all areas of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including regular high-level political consultations, defence and security, trade and economic collaboration, critical and high technology sectors and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi extended his best wishes to the people of the UK as they prepare for the elections next month.