PM Modi should take moral responsibility and resign: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take moral responsibility for the BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls and resign from his post.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election.”

Recalling Prime Minister’s remarks in UP’s Moradabad in 2016, he said, “Outgoing Prime Minister Narendra said, ‘What can they (Opposition) do to me ? I am a fakir, I will just pick up my bag and leave’. Do you remember this statement of yours, outgoing Prime Minister ? The time has come. Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas.”

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Modi should withdraw his name from the candidature for the post of Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely focused the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on himself. In the campaign, phrases like Modi’s guarantee, Modi government again were heard and seen more than the word BJP. Even the MP candidates were bypassed and the entire election was conducted in the name of Modi’s guarantee.”

The Congress veteran accused the Prime Minister of ignoring issues like inflation and unemployment in this election.

“The Prime Minister had claimed to cross 370 seats of BJP and 400 seats of NDA (national Democratic Alliance) in Parliament under his leadership. Now it has become clear that neither BJP will get 370 seats nor NDA will get 400 seats,” he said.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister further said, “BJP is not even able to get a clear majority in the name of Prime Minister Modi. In such a situation, Narendra Modi should now withdraw his name from the candidature for the post of Prime Minister.”