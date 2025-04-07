BJP’s double engine government gives double financial blow to people: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Monday termed the Rs 50 hike on the LPG cylinder for both Ujjwala and non-Ujjwala consumers as a “double blow” of the double engine government.

Yadav said that the saffron party during its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections promised subsidized gas cylinder for Rs 500 and free cylinder on Holi and Diwali, but has shown its real face by increasing the price for both subsidised and general category customers.

Advertisement

Criticizing BJP, the former MLA from Badli alleged that instead of fulfilling its election promise of giving Rs 2500 to every woman in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta Government is imposing a heavy burden on women who run their kitchen with utmost difficulty due to inflation and unemployment.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Congress leader citing a report released on World Health Day claimed that 20 newborns are dying every day in the National Capital where there are several specialist hospitals funded by both the Central and Delhi Governments.

He also claimed that the cause of excessive infant mortality is due to malnutrition, lack of prenatal care, pneumonia and infection, as well as lack of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in Government run hospitals.