BJP has sent India’s health system to ICU: Kharge on World Health Day

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Centre on the occasion of the World Health Day stating that the ruling dispensation has sent the country’s health system to the ICU.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Today, on the World Health Day, it is important to know how the Modi government has sent the country’s health system to the ICU.”

Kharge along with his post also shared a collage in which he highlighted various issues concerning the healthcare sector.

The Congress chief mentioned increasing prices of medicines, medical treatments and how it has been affecting the people of the country.

Referring to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he claimed that people have to pay 18 per cent GST on health and life insurance policies.

“There is 12 per cent GST on medical grade oxygen, 18 per cent GST on sanitary napkins and health treatments. The GST on bandages and surgical items are 12 per cent,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief further claimed that the cost of angioplasty doubled and kidney transplant tripled.

Mentioning Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharath Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), he said 65 per cent of the total allocated funds were not spent in two years.

Citing the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017, the Congress chief said 2.5 per cent of GDP was to be spent on health, but the government spent only 1.84 per cent.

In the last five years, the health budget has decreased by 42 per cent, he alleged.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “Overall, even after five years of Corona, the health facilities of the country are in a bad state under the BJP rule.”

The World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, highlights pressing global health issues and mobilizes action to improve public health outcomes. Started by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing critical health priorities each year.