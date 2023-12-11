Logo

# India

The prime minister launched “Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth,” an initiative aimed at providing a platform for the country’s youth to contribute ideas to the vision of making India a developed country by 2047

SNS | New Delhi | December 11, 2023 1:57 pm

PM Modi says, India will take a quantum leap during the present period

PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence on Monday that India will experience a significant leap forward in the current period. He emphasized the need to prepare the young generation to provide leadership to the country and prioritize national interests. The prime minister launched “Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth,” an initiative aimed at providing a platform for the country’s youth to contribute ideas to the vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

During the launch, PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role of India’s youth as both the “agent of change” and the “beneficiary of change.”

He acknowledged that the world is closely watching the youth of India, and their empowerment is crucial for the nation’s progress. The prime minister urged vice-chancellors, heads of institutions, and faculty members to serve as role models for students.

As part of the initiative, PM Modi will address vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes, and faculty members at workshops organized at Raj Bhawans across the country. The “Viksit Bharat@2047” vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

