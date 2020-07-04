Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promoted the startups by launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to facilitate the ideas and products of startups and technology community.

PM encouraged the companies to design apps as per the industry standards and also hinted of he himself might use the application.

“This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate and help create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem. Who knows, I may also use some of these Apps made by you,” he said.

The launch comes days after the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok.

PM Modi promotes Indian youth to come up with apps like TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, UC Browser. All of these apps are designed in US and China, and the PM’s remarks is a hint towards self-reliant India.

“India has a very vibrant tech and startup ecosystem, which has done India proud nationally as well as globally. Our youngsters have excelled in providing tech solutions across sectors. The Covid-19 Pandemic has also brought about a big disruption, which is being tackled through the use of technology to aid our day to day lives,” PM Modi said in an article over Linkedin.

“To help our start-up and tech community achieve this objective, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology along with Atal Innovation Mission are coming up with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation challenge. This shall run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps,” he added.

PM Modi also addressed the BJP workers after reviewing the relief works done by the party workers amid the lockdown.

“Several of our workers despite knowing the danger, kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them & express condolences to their families.”

“This is the biggest ‘sewa yajna’ in human history. I urge you to prepare Digital booklets documenting the relief works, at mandal, district, state & country levels. The booklets should be in at least 3 languages,” PM Modi said to the workers.

“We always believed power to be a medium for service in politics. We never made power a medium for our gain. Selfless service has always been our pledge, our values,” he added.

Asserting that his party BJP represents people from all sections of the society, PM said, “The world must notice that BJP has 52 Dalit and 43 adivasi MPs. More than 113 BJP MPs are from backward class. More than 150 adivasi MLAs belong to BJP. It shows that our party truly represents all sections of society.”