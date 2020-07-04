Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to facilitate the ideas and products of startups and technology community.

Sharing over twitter an article posted on social networking website Linkedin, PM Modi said, “Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world-class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.”

Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. https://t.co/h0xqjEwPko — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

“This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate,” he added.

This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate. Sharing my thoughts in my @LinkedIn post. https://t.co/aO5cMYi4SH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

“India has a very vibrant tech and startup ecosystem, which has done India proud nationally as well as globally. Our youngsters have excelled in providing tech solutions across sectors. The Covid-19 Pandemic has also brought about a big disruption, which is being tackled through the use of technology to aid our day to day lives,” PM Modi said in an article over Linkedin.

“To help our start-up and tech community achieve this objective, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology along with Atal Innovation Mission are coming up with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation challenge. This shall run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps,” he added.

“For promotion of existing Apps and Platforms across the categories of E-learning, Work-from-Home, Gaming, Business, Entertainment, Office Utilities, and Social Networking, Governmentwill provide mentoring, hand-holding and support. Track-01 will work in mission mode for identifying good quality Apps for the leader-board and shall be completed in around a month,” PM said.

There is tremendous scope among these sectors for new Apps which solve specific issues for India and the world. Can we think of making traditional Indian games more popular via Apps? Can we develop Apps with targeted and smart access to the right age group for learning, gaming, etc? Can we develop gaming apps for people in rehabilitation or getting counselling to help them in their journey? There are many such questions and technology alone can give answers in a creative manner, the article read.

This challenge will be jointly hosted by the Government and members of the tech community to make it more holistic.

PM further said, This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate and help create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem. Who knows, I may also use some of these Apps made by you 🙂