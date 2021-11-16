PM Modi launches multiple welfare projects for tribal in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched multiple key initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan including the ‘Ration Aapke Gram’ scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi also launched the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission and laid the foundation stones of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country.

“For the first time in the country after independence, on such a large scale, the art-culture of the entire country’s tribal society, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building is being remembered and honored with pride,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering

Modi referred to his long association with the tribal society. He was all praised for the richness of their spiritual and cultural life and said that every cultural aspect of tribal including songs and dances carries a life lesson and they have so much to teach.

“It is our duty to bring the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle before the country and to introduce them to the new generation. During the period of slavery, there were many struggles against foreign rule including Khasi-Garo movement, Mizo movement, Kol movement, etc,” Modi said.

“Be it the bravery of Gond Maharani Veer Durgavati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamalapati, the country cannot forget them. The struggle of Veer Maharana Pratap cannot be imagined without the brave Bhils who fought shoulder to shoulder and made sacrifices” the Prime Minister further added.