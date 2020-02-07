Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his first public rally in Assam since the amendment of the Citizenship Act, on Friday said that signing of the Bodo accord is a “new start” for the northeast and described it as a “new chapter added in peace”.

The Central government on January 27 signed an accord with the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) providing political and economic bonanza to the tribals, sans the outfit’s key demand of a separate Bodoland state or union territory.

A tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and four factions of the NDFB.

Addressing people in Kokrajhar, a prominent Bodo territory, PM Modi said it is the time to welcome new dawn and reject violence.

He further said the Bodo agreement is a “victory of peace and non-violence” and added that everyone is a winner.

“I welcome all those who were part of the Bodo Land Movement and have joined the mainstream. After five decades, with full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected,” said the PM.

He further said the whole of India is thanking the Bodos and celebrating with them on the historic agreement. “It is because you all agreed to live in peace and contribute towards a stronger India,” he said.

“The arrival of peace to Assam is a historic moment. It is a great coincidence that it has happened when the entire country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Mahatma Gandhi used to say that whatever we gain from walking on Ahimsa is accepted by everyone. A lot of people from Assam have accepted peace, ahimsa, and democracy. They have placed the Indian Constitution at its rightful place,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre, Assam Government and people associated with the Bodo movement have signed an accord that “fulfils all demands” and added that “development is our main concern hereon”.

He said the accord will not only benefit the Bodo people but other societies as well. According to the accord, BTC’s territorial range has been increased and given more power.

Under the accord, Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos, the PM said and added: “Every right, culture, language, and development will be ensured. Their protection will be ensured.”

He further said the Government is trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and assured the people of the state that after the Committee submits its report, the Centre will swiftly act on it.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord provides for safeguards to protect the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Targetting the previous governments, PM Modi said: “The manner in which the northeast situation was handled by earlier governments was disappointing. Political parties used to ignore revolts, blockades, and violent protests. They just contained them, but never solved them. Their attitude in life is “let is be… let it happen”… Because of this, over decades the northeast started getting disconnected with the rest of the country… Had lost hope in the Constitution… had never seen progress, let alone understand it.”

In his speech, PM Modi once again took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s “youth beating Modi with sticks” remark.

“Kabhi kabhi log danda marne ki baatein karte hain. Lekin jis Modi ko itne badi matra mein mata aur beheno ka suraksha kawach mila ho us par kitne bhi dande gir jaye, usko kuch nahi hota (Sometimes people talk about beating with sticks, but those sticks will have no effect on Modi as he is blessed and protected by the blessing of sisters and mothers),” the PM said.

On Thursday, PM Modi had jibed at Gandhi over the same remark in the Parliament saying he would “increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the sticks”.

This is his first visit to the northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) last December in which three people were killed.

PM Modi is in Assam to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo peace deal, an accord between the Centre and the banned militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland, last month.

Last month, PM Modi’s office had declined an invitation to attend the Khelo India games in the north-eastern state amid protests against the citizenship law.

On his arrival at the LGBI Airport, Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi among others earlier in the day.

This is the third Bodo accord to be signed in the last 27 years when the violent movement for a separate Bodoland state claimed hundreds of lives, destruction of public and private properties.

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state was also signatory to the accord.

Following the major move, Home Minister Amit Shah said the “historic” agreement will “ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people”.

Shah said the agreement will fulfil political and economic demands besides safeguarding the Bodo language and culture. As the Home Minister, he also assured all the representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

After the peace agreement was signed, over 1600 cadres of Bodo militant outfit NDFB laid down their weapons at an event in Assam’s Guwahati.