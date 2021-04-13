Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people for the festivals today and over the next few days. He said that “these festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’”

Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Navreh greetings to you all! On the special occassion of Navreh, praying for a year filled with joy and success. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

सभी देशवासियों को नव संवत्सर की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में हर्षोल्लास लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. pic.twitter.com/UkelLgShSs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to the people of Manipur. Best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Greetings on Gudi Padwa. pic.twitter.com/4V8ya3EfZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Greetings on Cheti Chand, particularly to the Sindhi Community. May the special blessings of Lord Jhulelal always remain upon us. I pray that everyone’s wishes be fulfilled in the coming year. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Wishing everyone on the special occasion of Ugadi. pic.twitter.com/ePkdzxr3FX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

