Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people for the festivals today and over the next few days. He said that "these festivals showcase India's diversity and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'"

He tweeted, “Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on Navreh.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Navreh greetings to you all! On the special occassion of Navreh, praying for a year filled with joy and success. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone."

He greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Nav Samvatsar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "May the auspicious festival bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. This festival has a special link with nature and our hardworking farmers. May our fields flourish and may it inspire us to care for our planet."

He conveyed SajibuCheiraoba greetings to the people of Manipur.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "SajibuCheiraoba greetings to the people of Manipur. Best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead."

PM Modi has greeted people on Gudi Padwa.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said, "May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

He also greeted people on Cheti Chand. He said in a tweet, "Greetings on Cheti Chand, particularly to the Sindhi Community. May the special blessings of Lord Jhulelal always remain upon us. I pray that everyone's wishes be fulfilled in the coming year."

PM Modi has greeted people on Ugadi.

Prime Minister Modi has paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

PM Modi said in a tweet, “Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian.”