PM Modi extends Eid al-Adha wishes to people of Kuwait, its leaders

On the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait, through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India.

“In his personal letter, Prime Minister Modi conveyed that the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated by millions of Muslims across the length and breadth of India. It reminds us of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for,” stated Indian Embassy in Kuwait. On Wednesday, PM Modi conveyed greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha.

He expressed confidence that the sacred festival will bring the people of India and Bangladesh even closer.

“PM @narendramodi conveyed his warmest greetings to PM Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha. In his message, PM expressed confidence that the sacred festival will bring the people of India and Bangladesh even closer. @MEAIndia,” the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu’l-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.