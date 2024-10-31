PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Chirag Paswan, says union minister working to make India hub of food processing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and said he is working tirelessly to make India a hub for food processing.

“Greetings to Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan Ji on his birthday. He is working tirelessly to make India a hub for food processing. He is also widely popular among the youth. May he lead a long and healthy life @iChiragPaswan,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Chirag Paswan expressed gratitude to PM Modi’s “affectionate wishes” and said people are determined to fulfil the resolution of a “developed India”.

“Honorable Prime Minister, I thank you for your affectionate wishes. Under your successful leadership, we are all determined to walk hand in hand with you to realize the resolution of a “developed India” and for the inclusive development of the youth. @narendramodi,” Paswan said in a social media post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Chirag Paswan on his birthday and commended his efforts and works towards the welfare of the farmers.

“Happy birthday to Union Minister @iChiragPaswan. Your work and commitment towards farmer welfare under the leadership of Modi ji is commendable. I pray to God for your good health and long life,” said Shah in a social media post on X.

Chirag Paswan, who holds portfolio of Food Processing Industries, represents Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.