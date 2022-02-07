PM Modi expresses pain over loss of lives in an accident in Ananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the reported death of nine persons in a ‘tragic’ road accident in Ananthapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident took place Sunday evening when the nine persons travelling in the ill-fated car were returning to their village after attending a wedding function in Bellary, Karnataka. A speeding truck rammed into the car killing all the passengers on the spot, according to reports.

Prime Minister in a tweet expressed pain over the loss of lives in the tragic accident. He approved an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 Lakh each from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” a Prime Minister Office note quoting Modi stated.

The gory road accident took place near Budagavi in Uravakonda mandal in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased were residents of Nimmagallu village, according to reports.