Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team on winning medals at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021