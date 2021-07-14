Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Union ministers to come well-prepared for the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, at a time when the Opposition Congress party has decided to raise the Rafale issue in the session.

The PM, sources said, chaired a meeting with his council of ministers ahead of the Monsoon session, starting from July 19. This was the second meeting of the Council of Ministers after the reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on July 7.

Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet where extension of several of the Centre’s schemes was granted. Sources claimed that the PM has advised the ministers to prepare for parliamentary questions so that they are not caught off-guard by the Opposition.

Modi has also advised the ministers to learn parliamentary procedure. To help understand the parliamentary procedures better, a presentation was made for new ministers which explained the procedures of introducing Bills in the House.

Sources also said that PM Modi asked the ministers to ensure maximum attendance and spend time inside the house. Meanwhile, the ministers of state were asked to keep themselves updated with the works of their respective ministries through coordination with the cabinet ministers.

On July 8, in the first meeting of the council of ministers after the reshuffle, PM Modi had advised new ministers to use this opportunity to learn the work from their immediate predecessors and benefit from their experience.

Sources also pointed out that the PM in the last meeting had cautioned the ministers against making random comments in the media and instead carefully choose their words to avoid any controversy.