PM Modi addresses closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023 in Varanasi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023 at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. On the occasion, the Prime Minister inaugurated 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of about Rs 1115 crores. Shri Modi also launched the portal for the registration of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita. He also handed over the prizes to the winners of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav. The Prime Minister also interacted with the students of Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas before the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the respect for Kashi has continuously grown with the blessings of Lord Mahadev and the policies for the city are reaching new heights. The Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of Kashi in the success of the G20 Summit and mentioned that those who visited the city have taken back with them the service, flavours, culture and music of Kashi. He said that the success of the G20 Summit is owed to the blessing of Lord Mahadev.

He said that with the blessings of Mahadev, Kashi is scaling unprecedented dimensions of development. Talking about the international cricket stadium for which he laid the foundation stone today in Varanasi and the dedication of 16 Atal residential schools, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Kashi, Uttar Pradesh and the families of the Shramiks.

The Prime Minister emphasized that his vision for the development of Kashi as an MP of this constituency since 2014 is finally becoming a reality. He applauded the vast participation in the Kashi Sanskritik Mahotsav and expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to connect with various talents of the region. Noting that this was only the first edition of the Mahotsav, the Prime Minister informed that approximately 40,000 artists took part and millions of visitors thronged the venue to witness it. He expressed confidence that the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav will create a new identity for itself in the coming times with the support of the people. The Prime Minister said that Kashi is becoming a center of attraction for tourists around the world.

Shri Modi said that Kashi and culture are the two names of the same energy and Kashi has the distinction of being the cultural capital of India. He said it is natural that music flows in every corner of the city, after all, this is the city of Natraj himself. Acknowledging Mahadev as the source of all art forms, the Prime Minister said that these art were developed and put into a system by ancient sages like Bharat Muni. Citing local festivals and celebrations, the Prime Minister said that everything in Kashi is steeped in music and arts.

The Prime Minister highlighted the glorious classical music culture of the city and the regional songs and mentioned that the city is an amalgamation of musical instruments like tabla, shehnai, sitar, sarangi and veena. He underlined that Varanasi has preserved the musical styles of Khyal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti and Kajri for centuries, and also the Guru-Shishya tradition which has kept the melodious soul of India alive for generations. The Prime Minister also mentioned the Teliya Gharana, Piyari Gharana and the musicians of Ramapura Kabirchowra Muhalla, and said that Varanasi has produced many greats in music that have left a mark on the global stage. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to interact with several great musicians from Varanasi.

Referring to the portal of Kashi Saansad Khel Pratiyogita which was launched today, the Prime Minister said that whether it is Khel Partiyogita or the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav, it is just the beginning of new traditions in Kashi. He announced that now Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita will also be organized now. “Effort is to increase awareness about the culture, cuisine, and art of Kashi”, he said. “Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita will be organized in rural and urban areas of Kashi at different levels.”

The Prime Minister said the people of the city are the most knowledgeable people about Kashi, and every resident is a true brand ambassador of Kashi. In order to equip them to communicate this knowledge properly, the Prime Minister proposed to strengthen the system of quality tourist guides who could describe the city properly. For this, he said a Kashi Saansad Tourist Guide competition will also be organized. “I want to do this because I want the world to know about my Kashi. I want the Tourist Guides of Kashi to be the most respected in the world”, he said.

Underlining that many scholars from across the world visit Kashi to learn Sanskrit, the Prime Minister informed that Atal Awasiya Vidyalays have been inaugurated today at the cost of Rs 1100 crores while keeping this belief in mind. He emphasized that these schools have been inaugurated to impart quality education to the kids of those who belong to weaker sections of the society including shramiks. “Children of those who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic will be admitted to these schools at zero fees”, the Prime Minister remarked. He highlighted that facilities for music, arts, crafts, technology and sports apart from the usual courses will also be made available. The Prime Minister mentioned the development of 1 lakh Eklavya Residential Schools for the tribal society. “With the New Educational Policy, the government has completely transformed the thinking. Schools are becoming modern and classes are becoming smart”, he said. Shri Modi highlighted the PM Shri campaign to modernize thousands of schools in the country with the help of modern technology.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath and Ministers from the Government of Uttar Pradesh were present on the occasion among others.