Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm, his fifth since the Coronavirus pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

The address comes a day after PM Modi, in a meeting with chief ministers on Monday afternoon, hinted at an extension of the nationwide lockdown for the third time beyond May 17, but with more relaxations.

“I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth,” the Prime Minister said, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Many states are in the favour of resuming economic activity outside containment zones. According to official statement, the chief ministers in their suggestions on reviving the economy have sought support to micro, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure projects such as power, easing of interest rates on loans and assured market access to agricultural produce.

The video conference with the chief ministers focused on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner post the 54-day shutdown.

PM Modi has asked the chief ministers to share by May 15 a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.

“I request you all to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of the lockdown,” he said.

“We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level,” PM Modi said.

“And therefore, we can now further focus our strategy in this battle against coronavirus, as should be the case. We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually, while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives,” he added.

This was the Prime Minister’s fifth virtual meeting with state chief ministers on the Coronavirus situation in the country and the consequent lockdown.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi spoke about migrants, saying that he understands their need to go home. “It is a challenge for us is to not let COVID-19 spread to villages.” the Prime Minister stressed.

The Prime Minister said the government has stressed that people should stay where they are. “But it is human nature to want to go home and so we had to modify or change our decisions. Despite that, to make sure it doesn’t spread and go to villages, that’s our big challenge,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last address to the nation was on April 14, when he announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended till May 3 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. He also added that social distancing was the only way to pass the “agni pariksha”.

In his first address on March 19, PM Modi announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a first step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Then, in his second address on March evening, the Prime Minister announced the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the third address on April 3, PM Modi appealed to the citizens of the nation to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, today’s address comes as India records 70,756 cases of Coronavirus and 2,293 deaths.