PM met all G-7 leaders on first trip in 3rd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Saturday returned home after concluding his first trip abroad in his third term in office after attending the G-7 Summit in Italy.

In a post on X, he said: “Had a very productive day at the G-7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects.”

He said: “Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations. I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality.”

Advertisement

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had invited India as an ‘Outreach Country’ at the G-7 summit held in Italy’s Apulia region from July 13-15.

The summit had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

At the G-7 Summit, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to advocating for the well-being of the Global South, emphasising the significance of Africa in global affairs. He underscored India’s dedication to fostering close ties with Africa, citing the landmark moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency.

The Prime Minister addressed the G-7 Outreach Session on artificial intelligence (AI) and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, touching upon various subjects, including the transformative role of technology in human progress.

“Spoke at the G-7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security,” he said.

Mr Modi said he “spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remains transparent, secure, accessible and responsible.”

On the energy front, the PM outlined India’s approach focused on availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to fulfilling its Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP) commitments ahead of schedule and emphasised India’s efforts to transition towards a sustainable, green era based on the principles of Mission LiFE.

Additionally, Mr Modi highlighted the “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and making the planet more habitable for future generations.

On the sidelines of the G-7 Summit, the PM held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also interacted with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canada PM Justin Trudeau and Pope Francis.

On his meeting the Italian PM, he said “Had a very good meeting with PM@GiorgiaMeloni. Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will work together in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing and critical minerals.”

On meeting the US President, he said: “It’s always a pleasure to meet @POTUS@JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good.”

On his meeting the German Chancellor, the PM said his “interaction with Chancellor Scholz was very productive. The India-Germany Strategic Partnership can play a major role in furthering global growth which is inclusive and sustainable.”

Meeting the Japanese PM, he said, “It was a delight to meet PM Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Our nations look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology. We also wish to advance ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages.”