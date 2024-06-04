PM leads in Varanasi; Maneka Gandhi, Smriti Irani trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from Varanasi seat after fourth round of voting by 9000 votes.

Earlier PM was trailing against his Congress rival Ajay Rai.

In Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is leading by 6500 votes. BJP’s Hema Malini is leading by over 38000 votes in Mathura while Dr Mahesh Sharma was leading by over 73,000 votes in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Actor Arun Govil is leading by over13000 votes in Meerut. In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is trailing by over 5800 votes while Union Minister Anupriya Patel is trailing by a slender margin of 269 votes in Mirzapur .

Smriti Irani also trail in Amethi seat by around 3000 votes.