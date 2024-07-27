Committing more blunders; more and more defeats awaits you: Stalin warns Modi

Flaying the step-motherly attitude of the Modi government ‘as evidenced in the Union Budget 20254’, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday warned the Prime Minister of facing more and more defeats for committing more blunders.

The ruling DMK has staged protest demonstrations across the state to condemn the Union Government for the ‘discriminatory budget’ and demanding justice for the state.

Stalin, who had boycotted the NITI Aayog meet chaired by the Prime Minister earlier in the day in protest, said “A good government is one which strives for the betterment of not only those who have voted for it but also for those who haven’t. All the previous governments which preceded that of Modi have followed that precept. But, that magnanimity is absent with this BJP-led Union government. Political bias is writ large in the way they run the government,” he charged in the lengthy statement.

The Chief Minister, listing the reasons for his boycott of the NITI Aayog meet, said “The budget is vindictive towards those states and the people who have rejected the BJP in the elections. Instead of making a budget for all Indians, the Union Finance Minister has produced one which is vindictive towards the people who have voted for the INDIA alliance. This is violative of the oath she has taken on the Constitution.”

“While none from the wish-list, I have shared on social media failed to find a mention in the budget, even the word Tamil Nadu has been left out. Also, the practice of paying lip service to ‘Tirukural’ by quoting a couplet has been given up. Thiruvalluvar who composed ‘Tirukural’ has turned bitter to them and in a way it gives solace that it doesn’t find mention in such a budget,” the statement read, warning that that the turbulence in both the houses of Parliament is reflective of the people’s anger.

“Central share of the funding for the Metro Rail Phase II was much awaited, for the foundation for it was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020 during the Corona pandemic. In the 2021 budget it was announced that the Rs 63000 crore project would be carried out by both the Union and State governments. Not only the Union Government has released even a rupee from its share, it has said that it is a project of the state,” Stalin pointed out and asked whether Railways will be handed over to the states. Further, the Union Government is keeping mum on granting approval for the Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai while granting approval for cities smaller than these two, he added.

“Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, on whose legs the government stands, have been given more than Rs 10000 crore. But, Tamil Nadu, battered by two successive natural disasters, has to remain content with the usual Rs 276 crore against the justified demand of Rs 37000 crore. Even funding for ongoing projects have been reduced. Worse, the grant for Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan project remains stalled with the Union Government insisting on implementation of the New Education Policy as a precondition,” the Chief Minister said maintaining that for this government, imposition of their policies and Hindi takes precedence over the education of students.

Meanwhile, addressing a protest demonstration, DMK MP, Kanimozhi termed the Modi government as a minority one, solely dependent upon its allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. “It is against the minorities, hence, reduced to a minority government,” she quipped.