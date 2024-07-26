PM to chair 9th Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the ninth Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Saturday, where states and the Centre will work out a roadmap to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

The meeting will be attended by chief ministers and lieutenant governors of states and Union territories (UTs), Union ministers as ex-officio members and special invitees, along with the vice-chairman and members of the Niti Aayog.

The Governing Council will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on ViksitBharat@2047. The meeting will have detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The deliberations at the meeting will aim to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, and enhance the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy with GDP crossing US$ 5 trillion and has aspirations to reach a US$ 30 trillion economy by 2047. Achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and state governments, the Niti Aayog said on Friday.

Besides creating a roadmap for this vision and fostering teamwork between the Centre and the States as Team India, the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog will focus on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from 27 to 29 December 2023.

Under the overarching theme of ‘Ease of Living’, the recommendations made by the chief secretaries’ national conference related to themes of “Drinking Water: Access, Quantity, and Quality; Electricity: Quality, Efficiency, and Reliability; Health: Accessibility, Affordability, and Quality of Care; Schooling: Access and Quality; and Land and Property: Accessibility, Digitization, Registration, and Mutation.”

Additionally, the chief secretaries had special sessions on Cyber Security, the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme, the Role of States, and AI in governance.

The 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in preparation for Niti Aayog’s 9th Governing Council meeting and had extensive discussions on the key themes.

Secretaries from the government of India and Chief Secretaries from all states and UTs attended the consultative process towards defining the framework and providing suggestions for the agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.