PM expresses joy as Assam’s Charaideo Maidam lands in UNESCO Heritage list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed happiness that Assam’s Charaideo Maidam has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

He said that it is a matter of immense joy and pride for India.

The Maidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors, Mr Modi said.

Responding to an X post of UNESCO about its World Heritage listing, the Prime Minister said: “A matter of immense joy and pride for India!”

“The Maidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Maidams join the #WorldHeritage List,” the Prime Minister said.

The Maidams are the burial mounds of the Ahom kings, Queens and Nobles.