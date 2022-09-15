PM greets engineers on Engineers Day

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted engineers on Engineers Day. Prime Minister has also remembered the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya on Engineers Day.

Taking to a microblogging site, Prime Minister added, “Greetings to all engineers on EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation-building. Our Government is working to enhance the infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges.”

He further added, “On EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject.”

To honour and commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India every year on September 15. He was the first Civil Engineer in India and is known for his revolutionary contributions in the field of Engineering.