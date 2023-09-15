Time now to level up engineering sector to achieve USD 100 billion growth target by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that leveling up is needed in the country’s engineering sector to achieve the USD 100 billion target on engineering services, design, construction and R&D by 2030.

Speaking at a conclave on “Global Services Export Conclave on Engineering and Environmental Services: Sustainable Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure” in Delhi, the Union Minister said that the engineering sector should identify countries with restrictive practices where Indian talent doesn’t get opportunities and assured them that the government will help sort out this issue.

“Identify countries where there are restrictive practices where they don’t give Indian talent the opportunity to bid or to participate and the government can sort that to ensure international growth,” he said.

Congratulating the engineers on the Engineer’s Day celebrated on the 15th of September, Goyal said, “…leveling up is needed in the engineering sector. As engineers, I urge you to now reflect on how to go to the next step. The time has come for our engineering sector to have levels of engineers like generalists, specialists and a skilled workforce that supports them. Once we have this complete eco-system in place, we will be able to achieve the 100 billion dollars target on engineering services, design, construction and R&D by 2030.”

The conclave brought together key industry players, government officials, subject matter experts, and dignitaries. The objective was to identify growth opportunities, address challenges, and strategize methods to leverage India’s capabilities in the Engineering, Construction, and Environment services sectors. The primary goal was to create an action plan that would facilitate the growth of Indian companies in the export of services.

The conclave is expected to play a significant role in enhancing engineering export services to diverse countries. The event was a platform for stakeholders to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the sector. It also helped to create awareness about the government’s support schemes for the export of services.