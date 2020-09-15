Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects under ‘Namami Gange’ Yojana and ‘AMRUT’ Yojana in Bihar. Four schemes inaugurated on Tuesday include sewerage treatment plants at Beur and Karam-Leechak in Patna city, as well as water-related projects in Siwan and Chhapra under the ‘AMRUT’ Yojana.

Apart from this, foundation stones were laid for water supply projects in Munger and Jamalpur and River Front Development Scheme under Namami Gange in Muzaffarpur.

The Prime Minister said that even during the times of Corona, the work on various development projects progressed uninterrupted in Bihar and lauded the contribution of the engineers to the development of the country on the occasion of Engineer’s Day, which is celebrated in the memory of India’s pioneering modern civil engineer, Sir M Visvesvaraya.

PM Modi said Bihar is the land of historical cities and has a rich heritage of thousands of years. After independence, Bihar was led by visionary leaders who tried their best to remove the distortions which developed during the era of slavery.

He said that people contract diseases by drinking dirty water under compulsion and a large part of his earnings goes to treatment. Under these circumstances, a very large section in Bihar had accepted debt, disease, helplessness, illiteracy as their fate.

Almost complete control of infrastructure-related schemes has been given to Gram Panchayats or local bodies. Now, from the planning to implementation, and the maintenance of the schemes, the local bodies are able to meet the local needs and this is the reason that there is a continuous improvement in the infrastructure of basic amenities like drinking water and sewer in the cities of Bihar.

In the coming years, Bihar will be among those states of the country where every house will have piped water supply. He added that Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan played a big role in providing water connections to more than 57 lakh families in the last few months in rural areas of Bihar due to the work of the migrant labour, who returned to Bihar from other states.