PM Modi greets engineers on the occasion of Engineers’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted engineers on the occasion of Engineers’ Day marking the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, Bharat Ratna and India’s renowned civil engineer and a statesman.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments.”

Popularly known as Sir MV, he was an Indian civil engineer, statesman and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1919. He pursued his engineering degree from the third oldest engineering college of Asia, College of Engineering, Pune.

Paying his homage to M Visvesvaraya, the Prime Minister also recalled his accomplishment.

Visvesvaraya was also the brain behind the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Mysore, Karnataka. During his tenure as Dewan of Mysore, many new industries came up. These include the sandalwood oil factory, the soap factory, the metals factory, the chrome tanning factory and the Bhadravati Iron and Steel Works.