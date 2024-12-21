PM equally responsible for insult to Dr Ambedkar: Pramod Tiwari

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Pramod Tiwari has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being equally responsible for an insult to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

In a statement released on Saturday, Tiwari alleged that the Prime Minister not only appointed Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister but also supported him despite Shah’s derogatory remarks about Dr Ambedkar. According to Tiwari, this support has tarnished the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office.

He further called on Prime Minister Modi to accept moral responsibility for the incident and resign. “By endorsing the Home Minister, who made derogatory statements about the creator of the Constitution while taking an oath on it, the PM has demeaned his office,” Tiwari stated.

The Congress leader also declared that his party would raise this issue strongly among the public, emphasizing the importance of preserving the respect for Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Referring to the disruption of parliamentary proceedings during the winter session, Tiwari accused the BJP of undermining parliamentary traditions and decorum. “The ruling party has created a black chapter in India’s parliamentary history by its deliberate disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Tiwari also condemned the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, describing it as “dictatorial and malicious.” He claimed that parliamentary footage clearly exonerates Gandhi from any involvement in alleged physical altercations in the House.

He further criticized the Modi government’s response to atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan, stating that it has been ineffective in addressing the plight of minorities in these countries. Taking a dig at the government, he sarcastically remarked, “While Adani provides cheap electricity to Bangladesh, the government fails to act decisively on the oppression of Hindus there.”

Tiwari concluded by accusing the government of using political stunts to divert public attention from pressing issues, such as minority oppression and internal governance failures.