UP government to equip rural youth with global-level skills

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has begun revamping the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) with a renewed global outlook.

The initiative aims to empower rural youth—particularly women—by providing training aligned with international standards, enabling them to secure high-paying job opportunities across sectors.

The department is set to finalise the action plan for the upcoming financial year within this month. This move marks a significant step towards positioning Uttar Pradesh on the global map of skill development.

Officials here on Friday said that under the DDU-GKY, the UP government has set a target to provide jobs with a minimum monthly salary of Rs 12,000 to at least 75% of the trained youth. Special focus is being given to training rural women so they become financially independent and strengthen their families and communities. By preparing rural youth for global industries, the government is not only promoting local employment but also working towards making Uttar Pradesh a hub of skilled manpower.

To ensure the success of the mission, the government is focusing on building the capacity of officials and project implementation agencies. Workshops and regular interactions with these agencies are planned for April 2025 to make the training more effective. This will help connect the youth with modern technologies that meet global market demands.

The state has also begun studying successful skill development models from other countries and states to upgrade its own system to international standards. In addition, a two-day workshop with industry representatives is planned to help ensure 100% job placement for trained youth. This initiative will better prepare them for opportunities in global enterprises.