Banarasi Tabla, Bharwa Mirch among 21 UP products receive GI tag certification

Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural and craft heritage is gaining international recognition as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on Friday, awarded Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to 21 traditional products from the state. The ceremony not only celebrated the diversity of the state but also highlighted the success of the Yogi government’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.

Among the newly certified items are the iconic Banarasi Tabla and the flavorful Banarasi Bharwan Mirch, both now officially recognised for their unique regional identity. These products, emblematic of the state’s deep-rooted tradition and craftsmanship, will now shine on the global platform with a distinctive identity.

Advertisement

With a total of 77 GI-certified products, Uttar Pradesh currently holds the top position in India. Notably, the Kashi region alone accounts for 32 GI tags, making it a global hub of GI-recognized items.

Advertisement

Several traditional products from Varanasi, such as the Shehnai, metal casting craft, mural painting, Lal Peda, Thandai, Tirangi Barfi, and Karonda from Chiraigaon, have now received GI tag certificates. These items are not just cultural treasures but also a source of livelihood for thousands of artisans. With the GI tag under their belt, they now have a chance to showcase their skills in international markets.

According to GI expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajnikant, the Kashi region is the world’s GI hub, with 32 GI-tagged products, involving nearly 20 lakh people and generating an annual business of Rs 25,500 crore.

The new list of GI-certified products also includes Bareilly’s furniture, zari-zardozi and terracotta work, Mathura’s Sanjhi craft, Bundelkhand’s Kathiya wheat, and Pilibhit’s bamboo flute. These items represent the unique cultural identity of their regions. With GI certification, they now receive legal protection and enhanced brand value.

Additionally, Chitrakoot’s wood craft, Agra’s stone inlay work, and Jaunpur’s Imarti have also been granted GI tags. This shows that efforts are being made to bring hidden traditional crafts and flavours from every part of Uttar Pradesh onto the global stage.

Notably, a GI tag not only confirms the authenticity of a product but also helps farmers and artisans get better prices in the market. It also creates new employment opportunities.

With the constant efforts of the UP government and the One District, One Product (ODOP) policy, the state continues to lead in the number of GI-tagged products in India.