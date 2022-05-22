PM to discuss regional & contemporary global developments with Pres. Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he would continue his discussions on regional and contemporary global developments with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday when they meet on the margins of the Quad Summit in Tokyo.

In a statement ahead of his 23-24 May visit to Japan, he said he would also discuss with President Biden the steps for further consolidation of multi-faceted relations between the two countries.

Modi said the second in-person Quad Summit of the leaders of India, Japan, Australia and the US would provide them an opportunity to review the progress of Quad initiatives. ”We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” he added.

The PM said he would also hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

”Economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During the March Summit ( between the two PMs), PM Kishida and I had announced our intention to realise 5 trillion Japanese Yen in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India. During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective.” he added.

Japan, he said, was home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who were an important anchor in bilateral relations, and he looked forward to interacting with them.

Modi noted that the newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be joining the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time. ”I look forward to a bilateral meeting with him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed.”