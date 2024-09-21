PM could visit Varanasi next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his Varanasi parliamentary constituency next month between October 17 and 22.

According to party sources here on Saturday preparations are underway for the inauguration of projects worth around Rs 15,000 crores by PM which will also include the newly renovated Sigra stadium.

To prepare the roadmap for the PM’s arrival, senior officials of the central and state governments had a meeting with the district police and administration officials through video conferencing on Friday evening.

Sources said along with the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone, the PM will have a darshan of Kaal Bhairav and worship at Baba Vishwanath temple. They said an invitation has been sent to the PM on behalf of Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust for the inauguration of their programme on October 20.

Though there is no information from PMO yet officials hinted that PM’s programme could be fixed in the third week of October. Meanwhile, before this, on September 26, the PM will virtually lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Babatpur Airport.