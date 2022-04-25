PM congratulates ‘friend’ Macron on reelection as French President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and said he looked forward to strengthening ties between their two nations.

“Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership,” tweeted Modi.

The PM and the French leader have established a strong personal relationship during the last few years after Macron became the president.

Macron won the second round of the presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 per cent.