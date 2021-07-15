Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the skill development of the new generation is a national need and is the foundation of Aatmnirbhar Bharat as this generation will take our republic from 75 years to 100 years. He called for giving momentum to Skill India Mission by capitalizing on the gains of the last 6 years. The Prime Minister was speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skill Day.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of skills in the Indian culture and stressed the link between the importance given to skill development and ‘up-skilling’ and the progress of the society.

The Prime Minister pointed out that while education tells us what to do, skill guides us in the actual operational implementation and this has been the guiding principle of Skill India Mission. He expressed happiness that more than 1.25 crore young persons have been trained under ‘Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna’.

Stressing the need of skills in everyday life, the Prime Minister said that learning should not stop with earning. Only a skilled person will grow in today’s world. This is applicable to both people and countries. He said that India providing smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world should be at the core of our strategy of skilling our youth.

He appreciated the step of global skill gap mapping and exhorted the stakeholders to continuously Skill, Re-skill and up-skill. This needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for re-skilling due to fast-changing technology. The Prime Minister also recalled how our skilled workforce helped us in fighting an effective battle against the pandemic.