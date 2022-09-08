PM to address youth rally in Himachal’s Mandi on September 24

PM to address youth rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Himachal Pradesh on September 24 to address a youth rally of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Mandi. Around 1.5 lakh youth below 40 will gather at Paddal Ground in Mandi to listen to Prime Minister Modi, said BJP state unit president Suresh Kashyap here on Thursday.

The youth from across the state covering 7,881 booths in 68 assembly constituencies would attend the rally, he claimed at a press conference, adding that for Prime Minister Modi, Himachal Pradesh is a second home and he has always showered blessings on the state in the form of major projects like Bulk Drug Park.

Earlier, the state was given the Medical Devices Park. The Atal Rohtang tunnel was also completed in record time thanks to his efforts. The next visit of the Prime Minister will see the inauguration of AIIMS at Bilaspur and he will address a public rally at Chamba, said Kashyap.

Kashyap further informed that other bigwigs of the BJP including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president J P Nadda will also be visiting the state. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Kiren Rijiju will also visit the state to address rallies in days to come, he added.

Kashyap claimed that the double-engine government of BJP at the Centre and the state has led the state to progress and development at all levels. Replying to a question on the allotment of tickets and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal contesting the election, Kashyap said that the high command will take the final call.