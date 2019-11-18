Rejecting a plea by two lawyers seeking to replace the police with some other security force in the courts, the Delhi High Court on Monday said that the situation between the lawyers and the police needs to be settled and such petitions would not help in that.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to hear the matter saying that the central government, which was represented by its standing counsel Anil Soni, may consider providing additional training to police if required.

The two petitioners, Reepak Kansal and Yadunandan Bansal, in their petition, said that since the clash broke out between lawyers and police on November 2, advocates feared for their lives as the cops had fired upon them and also destroyed their property at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

They also sought the replacement of Delhi Police by some other trained and experienced security forces at all the courts in the city.

They also sought directions for lodging FIR against the cops involved in Tis Hazari violence apart from the appointment of an independent agency to investigate the matter.

On November 2, a clash broke out between the lawyers and police over a parking issue. It resulted in gunshots by the cops leaving one with bullet injury and other injured.