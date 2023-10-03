Pilots, cabin crew may soon stop using perfumes, mouthwash

Soon, the aircraft pilots and crew members may have to abstain from using perfumes when undergoing breathalyser tests. According to some media reports, India’s civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, is considering a draft proposal to prohibit the crew members from using mouthwash/toothpaste containing alcohol when undergoing breathalyser tests.

This also includes certain medicines containing alcohol. Crew members who are currently undergoing medication that contains alcohol are advised to consult with their airline’s doctor before taking on any flying assignments.

The report quotes the DGCA proposal as saying: “No crew member shall consume any medicine/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any product containing alcohol which may result in a positive breathalyser test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking a flying assignment.”

This is only a draft CAR (civil aviation requirements) put in the public domain for stakeholder comments, the DGCA chief said.

It is likely that the DGCA has put forth this draft because perfumes typically contain a significant amount of alcohol, which could potentially impact the accuracy of the breathalyser test. The DGCA follows strict protocols for conducting breathalyser tests before any flight operation, with these tests often being monitored by cameras.

According to the DGCA regulations, if a crew member tests positive, they have the option to undergo a second test using either the same equipment or different equipment. The time interval between the first and second test must not exceed 20 to 25 minutes. They are allowed to wash their face or rinse their mouth if they choose to do so.

It is to be noted that in the recent past, crew members have voiced concerns about failing the breathalyser test due to the presence of aftershave lotions, mouthwash, or perfumes.

In case of failing the breathalyser test once, licence will be suspended for a duration of three months. For the second time, the suspension period may extend to three years, and for the third instance of failing to pass the test will result in the permanent suspension of the licence.