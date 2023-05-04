Technician killed, pilots injured in Army copter crash near Kishtwar

An aviation technician was killed and two pilots of an AHL Dhruv Helicopter of the Indian Army were injured on Thursday after the helicopter they were travelling in crash landed in a remote area of the Kishtwar district.

The pilots were reported safe but the technician, Pabbala Anil, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, succumbed to the wounds.

All the three injured were rescued from the crash spot and airlifted for treatment to the military hospital at Udhampur.

Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Northern Command offered tributes to the supreme sacrifice of CFN (Avn Tech) Pabba Anil in the line of duty during Operational flying of ALH MK III near Kishtwar and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Giving details of the incident, a statement issued by the Northern Command of the Army earlier during the day said; “At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site. Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. Further details are being ascertained.”

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army and IAF.

Residents of a nearby village rushed to the crash spot in the Marusudar river. Wreckage of the helicopter could be seen in the river that flows through Marwah and Dachhan.

Further details of the mishap were awaited.