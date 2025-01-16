“People of Delhi waiting to remove liar Kejriwal”: Congress leader Abhishek Dutt

Congress candidate from the Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt, on Thursday, took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the people of Delhi are eager to remove the “liar” Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said, “The people of Delhi are waiting to remove liar Kejriwal. Broken roads, overflowing drains, non-availability of buses, dirty water in Delhi. Kejriwal increased the MLAs’ funds but never increased the subsidy for the common man. Kejriwal is ‘Jhootha Number 1′.”

Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit also criticised Kejriwal saying that he only talked for 10 years and added that the anger in people is obvious.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, “The people are disappointed with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. As you only talked for 10 years and that too your agents came among people, not your candidates, then the anger in people is obvious…As far as BJP is concerned, there is not much hope for that. The people are seeing a new opportunity in Congress.”

Congress’ Abhishek Dutt will contest against AAP’s Ramesh Pehalwan and BJP’s Neeraj Basoya.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.