Six people were detained on Saturday for chanting ‘Desh desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa**** ko’ (shoot the traitors) inside Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station.

The incident happened at around 10.52 am and in the video which went viral on social media, five-six men, wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta can be seen raising slogans when the train was about to halt at the metro station. After coming out of the train they continued chanting their slogans.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the protesters and handed them over to the Delhi Police.

“On February 29, at about 10:25 hours, six youths were seen shouting slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro station, Delhi. They were immediately intercepted by CISF personnel & thereafter handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police officials for further action. Metro Rail operation remained,” the CISF said in a statement.

DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said, “We have detained six men and they are being questioned”.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, said, “In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today morning at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action.”

Under Delhi Metro (Operation and Maintenance) Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises, according to the Act.

Meanwhile, there was a “peace march” organised at the Jantar Mantar against “jihadi terrorism” in northeast Delhi, which was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who had allegedly made provocative statements on Sunday before the riots broke out in the national capital this week.

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people either arrested or detained so far in connection with the communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday.

The national capital witnessed unprecedented violence as the supporters and opponents of CAA clashed in the Northeast district.

As of now, at least 42 people have lost their lives and more than 350 injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday and continued till Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and attacking the residents.

The violence started on Saturday last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

Delhi High Court reprimanded the state police for its inaction against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma who have given hate speeches against anti-CAA protesters and targeted Muslims.

However, Justice Muralidhar, who grilled the city police for its inability to handle the riot situation, was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a late-night order on Wednesday.

