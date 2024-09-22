People are fed up of corruption in Kejriwal govt: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP Youth Wing staged a protest, along with an exhibition to expose the alleged corruption in the Kejriwal Government, at the city’s iconic Connaught Place on Sunday.

Lauding the youth workers of the party for their efforts, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the people of the city are fed up with the irregularities in the Kejriwal Government.

He said Kejriwal should not be under the impression that by tendering resignation he would be absolved of everything. He will have to answer for the ten years of misgovernance.

He further said that the former Delhi CM should understand that elections will be held in January-February 2025 and the people of the city will, this time, entrust the BJP with the responsibility to serve them. “After that, we will investigate every act of corruption by the Kejriwal Government,” Sachdeva added.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta recalled that Kejriwal had once said he would run the government from jail, but the people of Delhi have shown that neither can a government be run from jail, nor on bail.

Over the last six months, water shortage, broken roads, and now the revelation of corruption have reached the people, he said. People of Delhi have resolved to remove the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, and Kejriwal’s Janata Adalat can no longer save his power.

Gupta alleged that the newly-appointed chief minister, Atishi, would also prove ineffective.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri said when the liquor scam surfaced, he had told Kejriwal that his policy would fail because it was motivated by corrupt intentions, but he did not listen. However, when the CBI investigation began, he reversed his decision.

Currently, even though the Supreme Court has granted bail to Kejriwal, he has not been proven innocent, Bidhuri pointed out. For the past two years, the BJP has been protesting against Kejriwal’s corrupt government, and the outcome of these protests is the exposure of this massive corruption, and the top court also found the charges against Kejriwal to be valid, he added.

BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that today, Kejriwal’s name has become synonymous with betrayal, and by not allowing Atishi to speak at his public court, the AAP chief has shown the kind of remote-controlled government he intends to run.