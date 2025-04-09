Video of fish market reposted by Moitra aimed at tearing Delhi’s social fabric: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday, condemned a video retweeted by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on X related to the fish markets of South Delhi’s CR Park.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in the presence of Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy and BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Sachdeva stated that Moitra’s action could have two possible objectives, one, to divert attention from the internal issues of her party in Bengal, two, to remain in the news.

He further said by reposting a video from an unknown person, the MP has tarnished the social fabric of Delhi.

He pointed out that Moitra was previously involved in spreading lies against the BJP. Reposting this video could be part of her ongoing campaign against his party.

The Delhi BJP chief said the fish markets mentioned in the video have been allocated by the DDA for nearly six decades, and most of the shopkeepers are Hindus, involved in the social activities, and follow all cleanliness regulations in the market.

These fish shops are a basic necessity for the locals in the area, and several of the shopkeepers are politically affiliated with the BJP.

The Delhi BJP demands that the Delhi Police not only arrest the youths involved in creating this anti-social video but also probe Moitra’s role in reposting of the video.

GK Shikha Roy stated that CR Park is an area known for its social harmony, where people from North India, and nearby cities, celebrate Durga Puja and enjoy the culture of Bengal.

She said the local fish market is operating within the legal framework and BJP’s local workers stand with the fish vendors. They will not allow any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or remove them to succeed, she added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor remarked that people from all states of the country reside in Delhi and practice their cultural traditions and customs. Fish market vendors in CR Park should be able to do their business in Delhi with as much security as they would in Kolkata, he added.