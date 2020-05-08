The Government on Friday informed that the pending CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between July 1-15.

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet.

The CBSE will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening, he said.

This comes day after Nishank interacted with students across the nation through a webinar to address their issues regarding the examination dates.

At the webinar, the minister has said that a decision on CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 will be taken soon.

Regarding concerns raised by students relating to board examinations, Nishank clarified that the Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

During the interaction, Union HRD Minister also announced the dates of pending entrance examinations. He informed that the NEET will be held on 26th July 2020. He further informed that JEE MAIN will be held on 18th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd July 2020.

JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be held on 23rd August 2020, said a latest tweet today.

The clarification of CBSE board exams comes after weeks of speculations of promotion in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On April 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands the same as mentioned in circular dated April 1, 2020.

The CBSE had also made it clear that it will conduct the board examination after the lockdown period is over.

The HRD Ministry had also refuted rumours about the cancellation of the board examinations. The ministry said that as soon as the situation becomes normal, the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted.

Earlier, in a meeting with the education ministers and education secretaries of all the states, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, had asked the Centre to release the results of the students only on the basis of internal examination by not having the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12.

However, both the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the CBSE rejected this suggestion of the Delhi government. The CBSE said that there are no plans to admit students to the next class without taking board exams.

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the CBSE had postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.