PCIM&H achieves ISO/SO IMS certifications

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) under the aegis of Union Ministry of AYUSH has achieved the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Integrated Management System (IMS) certifications.

This achievement marks a significant advancement for the Ayush sector, paving the way for enhanced global recognition and setting a new standard for excellence in Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, the Ayush Ministry said on Wednesday.

“PCIM&H has been awarded with IS/ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS), IS/ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and IS/ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS),” it said.

Advertisement

These accolades affirm PCIM&H’s commitment to upholding global standards of quality, environmental stewardship, and workplace safety. The certifications not only enhance PCIM&H’s operational efficiency but also support the Ministry of Ayush’s mission to promote high standards in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy, it said.

“This certification system will help PCIM&H to enhance the operational efficiency and also will help to meet global quality standards. PCIM&H is developing the quality standards for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy (ASU&H) drugs in the form of Pharmacopoeia,” said Director of PCIM&H Raman Mohan Singh.

The IMS certification system will help to assure the adherence to international acceptance of the pharmacopoeia standards developed by PCIM&H for ASU&H drugs, Singh said.

PCIM&H is a leading institution dedicated to establishing and maintaining standards for Indian medicine and homoeopathy. Its mission is to ensure the highest quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines through comprehensive standards and guidelines.